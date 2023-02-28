More rain on the way

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been a cloudy and cooler day with temperatures in the 40s. However, warmer weather is not too far away. Tonight will be dry and mild. Low 40.

Most of the day Wednesday will be dry. However, there will be a chance for storms tomorrow afternoon and early evening. These storms are not expected to be severe and will be mainly south of Cincinnati. The timeline is from 4pm - 9pm. It will be warm and windy with a high of 71.

Thursday will be mainly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Friday we will see rain possible during the day which may change to a wintry mix late in the evening. Friday is a First Alert Weather Day.

The weekend will be dry with cold weather Saturday morning for the beginning of the Bockfest festivities. Sunday will be cold in the morning too with a warm and sunny afternoon. Monday will be dry with more rain possible Tuesday.

