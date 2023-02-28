Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

More rain on the way

By Ashley Smith
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been a cloudy and cooler day with temperatures in the 40s. However, warmer weather is not too far away. Tonight will be dry and mild. Low 40.

Most of the day Wednesday will be dry. However, there will be a chance for storms tomorrow afternoon and early evening. These storms are not expected to be severe and will be mainly south of Cincinnati. The timeline is from 4pm - 9pm. It will be warm and windy with a high of 71.

Thursday will be mainly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Friday we will see rain possible during the day which may change to a wintry mix late in the evening. Friday is a First Alert Weather Day.

The weekend will be dry with cold weather Saturday morning for the beginning of the Bockfest festivities. Sunday will be cold in the morning too with a warm and sunny afternoon. Monday will be dry with more rain possible Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aftermath from Monday's storm that moved through Madison Township.
Tornado, high winds cause damage in Butler County
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
4 dead, 1 critical after potential murder-suicide in Clermont County, sheriff says
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Middletown Police Department at the scene of an officer-involved shooting outside of Walmart...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting outside Middletown Walmart identified
Excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as factors in an Interstate 75...
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after I-75 multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day
More rain on the way
logo
Becoming Sunny
Becoming Sunny
Becoming Sunny
FOX19 NOW viewer sent in video of a tornado moving through Wayne Township.
National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Butler County