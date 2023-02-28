Contests
More than $1.1 billion in sports bets made by Ohioans in January

Only $22.9 million of the $1.1 billion was wagered at Ohio’s retail locations like casinos or...
Only $22.9 million of the $1.1 billion was wagered at Ohio's retail locations like casinos or sportsbooks inside stadiums and ballparks.(Marit & Toomas Hinnosaar / CC BY 2.0)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than $1.1 billion was wagered by gamblers in Ohio’s first month of legalized sports gambling.

The vast majority of the bets were made online or through sportsbooks’ apps.

Only $22.9 million of the $1.1 billion was wagered at Ohio’s retail locations like casinos or sportsbooks inside stadiums and ballparks.

The numbers released by the Ohio Casino Control Commission on Tuesday show the bets resulted in $208.9 million in revenue for sportsbooks across the state.

With Ohio’s 10% tax on sports betting revenue, the state made around $20.89 million in January, according to the data.

The Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati’s revenue from sports betting in January was $4.26 million, the figures show. That revenue is a combination of online wagers and in-person.

Sports bettors won more than $883 million, the commission’s figures showed.

Sportsbooks gave away almost $320 million in promotions in the first month.

