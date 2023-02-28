Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Multiple students sent home due to illness after eating candy, school says

Officials said 11 students at a school in Alabama complained of an illness Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said 11 students at a school in Alabama complained of an illness Tuesday afternoon.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Multiple students at a school in Alabama complained of illness after they reportedly ate some candy.

Captain Orlando Reynolds with the Birmingham Fire Rescue said 11 children from Jones Valley K-8 were sick. A 13-year-old girl was taken to the Children’s of Alabama hospital for treatment.

Officials said the other children were released to their parents.

Although it’s not clear what made the students sick, two parents told WBRC that they ingested a type of candy.

Birmingham City Schools released a statement on the incident saying that “the parent of the student who distributed the candy met with school leaders and said that the candy she purchased at the store did not contain anything harmful or illegal.”

The school said the matter currently remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aftermath from Monday's storm that moved through Madison Township.
Tornado, high winds cause damage in Butler County
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
4 dead, 1 critical after potential murder-suicide in Clermont County, sheriff says
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Matt Griffin (2) and the Gallatin County boy's basketball team celebrate after winning the 31st...
NKY coach’s newly adopted son hits game-winning buzzer-beater: WATCH
Middletown Police Department at the scene of an officer-involved shooting outside of Walmart...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting outside Middletown Walmart identified

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the House Chamber after President...
McCarthy defends giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 trove access
Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford will start delivering the left-hand-drive E-Transit vans in...
Post office buys 9,250 electric vans, 14,000 charge stations
Rupert Murdoch revealed some inner workings of his network during deposition.
Fox chairman admits hosts 'endorsed' election lies
FILE - The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022. A man who federal agents say...
FBI says man had guns, ammo, fake marshal ID in baggage
Northside bakery announces closure
Northside bakery announces closure