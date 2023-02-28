National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Survey teams from the National Weather Service in Wilmington have confirmed a tornado did touch down Monday in Butler County.

The tornado hit the area northwest of Middletown, according to the NWS.

A final assessment of the tornado is expected to be released later Tuesday.

Video taken from Wayne Township Monday shows a tornado moving through, FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team determined Monday.

A piece of debris can be seen being kicked up into the air around the 30-second mark of a video provided Monday to FOX19 NOW.

Look just above the tree line in the middle of the video.

FOX19 Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer says that piece of debris seen in the video is confirmation that it was a tornado that was spotted in Wayne Township.

