Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Butler County

FOX19 NOW viewer sent in video of a tornado moving through Wayne Township.
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Survey teams from the National Weather Service in Wilmington have confirmed a tornado did touch down Monday in Butler County.

The tornado hit the area northwest of Middletown, according to the NWS.

A final assessment of the tornado is expected to be released later Tuesday.

Video taken from Wayne Township Monday shows a tornado moving through, FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team determined Monday.

A piece of debris can be seen being kicked up into the air around the 30-second mark of a video provided Monday to FOX19 NOW.

Look just above the tree line in the middle of the video.

FOX19 Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer says that piece of debris seen in the video is confirmation that it was a tornado that was spotted in Wayne Township.

Steve Horstmeyer breaks down Wayne Township tornado video
Tornado touches down in Tri-State, NWS to survey the area today

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aftermath from Monday's storm that moved through Madison Township.
Tornado, high winds cause damage in Butler County
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
4 dead, 1 critical after potential murder-suicide in Clermont County, sheriff says
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as factors in an Interstate 75...
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after I-75 multi-vehicle crash
Middletown Police Department at the scene of an officer-involved shooting outside of Walmart...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting outside Middletown Walmart identified

Latest News

logo
Becoming Sunny
Becoming Sunny
Becoming Sunny
Tornado touches down in Tri-State, NWS to survey the area today
Tornado touches down in Tri-State, NWS to survey the area today
Tornado touches down in Tri-State, NWS to survey the area today
Tornado touches down in Tri-State, NWS to survey the area today