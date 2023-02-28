Contests
New 283 area code coming to the 513 region in April

When the overlay is implemented, all new phone subscribers will be assigned the new 283 area code.
When the overlay is implemented, all new phone subscribers will be assigned the new 283 area code.(WAVE 3 News)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Southwest Ohio is just two months away from having the new 283 area code added to the region after the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved the overlay back in 2021.

According to altafiber and Spectrum, the area code overlay will come on April 28 and will serve the following communities: Cincinnati, Cleves, Forest Park, Hamilton, Lebanon, Maineville, Mason, Miamitown, Norwood, Oxford, Trenton and West Chester.

PUCO says when the overlay is implemented, all new phone subscribers will be assigned the new 283 area code.

All current 513 area code subscribers will continue to maintain their current number and area code.

An area code overlay usually requires a transition to 10-digit dialing, however, as a result of the nationwide implementation of the 988 dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Line, people in the 513 area have already moved to 10-digit dialing.

