Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

New Richmond mourns loss of middle-school student

(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - New Richmond Superintendent Tracey Miller published a letter late Monday night announcing the death of a middle-school student.

FOX19 is not naming the student or linking to the letter at this time.

It is unknown whether Miller’s announcement is connected to the shooting in Clermont County earlier Monday.

Counselors will be at New Richmond schools to help respond to the needs of both staff and students, Miller says.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aftermath from Monday's storm that moved through Madison Township.
Tornado, high winds cause damage in Butler County
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
4 dead, 1 critical after potential murder-suicide in Clermont County, sheriff says
A 22-year-old man died as a result of a single-vehicle crash in Kenton County early Sunday...
Driver dies in Kenton County crash, police say
One person was shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting took place outside of Level One...
One person hospitalized after shooting in OTR
Middletown Police Department at the scene of an officer-involved shooting outside of Walmart...
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Middletown, BCI investigating

Latest News

Cropped Henry / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
Fairfield unveils plan to deal with increasing coyote attacks
Matt Griffin (2) and the Gallatin County boy's basketball team celebrate after winning the 31st...
NKY coach’s newly adopted son hits game-winning buzzer-beater: WATCH
Joheim Bandy
Bodycam shows man pardoned by Bevin confessing to strangling woman
Eric Lindsay (right) sued two West Chester police officers, Meijer and others alleging he was...
West Chester to vote on lawsuit settlement after police detain wrong man at Meijer