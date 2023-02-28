New Richmond mourns loss of middle-school student

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - New Richmond Superintendent Tracey Miller published a letter late Monday night announcing the death of a middle-school student.

FOX19 is not naming the student or linking to the letter at this time.

It is unknown whether Miller’s announcement is connected to the shooting in Clermont County earlier Monday.

Counselors will be at New Richmond schools to help respond to the needs of both staff and students, Miller says.

