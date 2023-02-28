NWS, Butler County EMA to survey tornado damage Tuesday

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Survey teams from the National Weather Service in Wilmington and Butler County Emergency Management Agency will survey tornado damage Tuesday in Butler County.

The area they will focus on is roughly from Jacksonburg through Madison Township to around Germantown, according to Chief FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer

Video taken from Wayne Township Monday shows a tornado moving through, FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team has determined.

A piece of debris can be seen being kicked up into the air around the 30-second mark of a video provided Monday to FOX19 NOW.

Look just above the tree line in the middle of the video.

Horstmeyer says that piece of debris seen in the video is a confirmation that it was a tornado that was spotted in Wayne Township.

Steve Horstmeyer breaks down Wayne Township tornado video

