Police: 26-year-old man shot, stabbed in Covington

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is hospitalized Tuesday evening after police say he was shot and stabbed on Madison Pike in Covington.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. at Madison Pike just off KY-17, according to Covington PD.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired found 26-year-old Seth Tanner, of Latonia, with gunshot and stab wounds, police say.

EMS transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Police did not describe the severity of his injuries but said he is “in stable condition.”

Officers stopped three people who were leaving the scene. Those people are being interviewed by investigators. It’s unclear whether they are considered suspects, persons of interest or witnesses.

Police do not believe there is a danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Covington PD at 859.292.2234.

