Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Pucker up! Kissing device sends remote smooches

Remote kissing device has some people wowed, while others are completely freaked out. (CNN, "FROM HERE TO ETERNITY", COLUMBIA PICTURES, WEIBO, SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST, "CASABLANCA", WARNER BROS. PICTURES, MGM STUDIOS, IMAGINEERING INSTITUTE, YOUTUBE, GETTY IMAGES, THEVERGE.COM, HOOMAN SAMANI, IEEE SPECTRUM, "THE BIG BANG THEORY", WARNER BROS. TELEVISION, @IBCTAMILNADU, TWITTER, "GONE WITH THE WIND", MGM, SELZNICK INTERNATIONAL PICTURES, "From Here to Eternity"/Columbia Pictures, "Casablanca"/Warner Bros. Pictures/MGM Studios, Imagineering Institute/YouTube, "The Big Bang Theory"/Warner Bros. Television, @IbcTamilnadu/Twitter, "Gone with the Wind"/MGM/Selznick International Pictures)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a new device for sale that lets you send and receive life-like kisses through your smartphone.

Chances are no one has ever kissed you the way this machine does: through a lip-shaped device that plugs into your phone.

The idea is to more easily send someone a kiss long-distance.

Sensors on the device transmit pressure, movement and temperature data that’s received by another pair of lips so your kiss is replicated on those lips.

Similar tech for remote kissing first surfaced less than a decade ago with the Kissenger, a kiss sent via messenger.

Robotics lecturer Hooman Samani worked on that project, and he thinks there’s an issue with the latest device being sold for about $40 in China.

The life-like lips come across as creepy for many because of what’s called the “uncanny valley” effect.

Research shows attraction to robotics plunges when things seem “almost” human.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aftermath from Monday's storm that moved through Madison Township.
Tornado, high winds cause damage in Butler County
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
4 dead, 1 critical after potential murder-suicide in Clermont County, sheriff says
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Matt Griffin (2) and the Gallatin County boy's basketball team celebrate after winning the 31st...
NKY coach’s newly adopted son hits game-winning buzzer-beater: WATCH
Middletown Police Department at the scene of an officer-involved shooting outside of Walmart...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting outside Middletown Walmart identified

Latest News

FILE - Santa Fe High School freshman Jai Gillard writes messages on each of the 10 crosses...
Tears for school shooting survivor’s ‘American Idol’ tryout
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the House Chamber after President...
McCarthy defends giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 trove access
Just before 12 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire on Redman Drive and Park Avenue at the...
Man severely burned, flown to hospital after mobile home fire, chief says
FILE - Otero County, New Mexico Commissioner Couy Griffin speaks to reporters as he arrives at...
Jury weighs whether Cowboys for Trump flouted campaign law
The Federal Railroad Administration said overheating bearings likely caused at least four other...
Railroads urged to examine track detectors after Ohio crash