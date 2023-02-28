Suicidal subject shot after pointing gun at officers, police say

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A suicidal woman was shot by police Tuesday morning after she pointed a gun at an officer, according to the Goshen Township Police Department.

Police responded to the 7200 block of Pleasant Renner Road for a report of a 55-year-old woman threatening to commit suicide while armed with a gun, Chief of Police Bob Rose said.

The police chief says a family member disarmed the woman inside the residence, but the 55-year-old pointed a second gun at a responding officer once law enforcement arrived.

The officer was able to retreat outside, and a perimeter was made around the home.

Moments later, the woman pointed a handgun at police from the front door, Rose explained. In response, one officer shot her and she was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she is “stable.”

No officers were injured during the shooting, Rose said.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigations will be conducting an independent investigation of the incident.

The Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office is also on the scene.

