Suspected murder-suicide in Clermont County is a family, sheriff confirms

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspected murder-suicide that left four people dead and critically wounded a fifth person are all immediate family members, Clermont County Sheriff Steve Leahy confirms.

Their autopsies are being performed Tuesday, he said.

The outcome of the autopsies will help investigators answer questions as they continue to investigate.

No IDs have been released yet.

At last check, the surviving family member was listed in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The sheriff said Tuesday morning he had no update on the victim’s condition.

He did confirm that a letter put out Monday by the superintendent of New Richmond schools mourning the loss of a middle school student and asking for prayers for his sister, a recent high school graduate, involves the same location as the suspected murder-suicide.

Their bodies were discovered Monday at a home in the 1100 block of Reibel Ridge Road.

Uniformed deputy sheriffs responded to the residence to try to serve civil papers, according to the sheriff’s office.

As deputies approached, they heard multiple gunshots inside the home, officials said in a news release Monday.

Attempts to contact people inside the home were unsuccessful, so the Sheriff’s Special Response Team went in.

Law enforcement officers found five gunshot victims in the home, four dead and one alive.

There were no signs of forced entry into the home, and the sheriff’s office is not searching for a suspect, nor do they expect arrests, the sheriff said.

There also is no threat to the community at this time, he said.

The sheriff’s office asked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to assist with processing evidence at the scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.