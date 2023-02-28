Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Suspects indicted on charges in deadly West Chester shooting

Robert Morris and Garreontai Holmes each face charges in the shooting investigation of 22-year-old Keshon Sanders in October of 2022, according to court docs.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Two men have been indicted on charges in connection with a deadly 2022 shooting in West Chester.

Robert Morris and Garreontai Holmes are each facing charges in the shooting investigation of 22-year-old Keshon Sanders in October of last year, according to Butler County court records.

Morris is facing nine charges including aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, and participating in a criminal gang, the indictment shows.

Holmes was indicted on five charges which include aggravated murder and felonious assault, according to documents.

The indictment says Morris and Holmes planned to kill Sanders, calling the murder “calculated.”

Police say Sanders was shot in his car along Aster Park Drive in West Chester last year. He was taken to West Chester UC Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Court documents accuse the two of using an automatic gun that had a muffler or silencer on it to commit the crime.

Investigators said both were part of a gang and Morris wasn’t allowed to have a gun at the time of the murder because of past convictions.

Holmes was arrested Tuesday while Morris has a warrant out for his arrest, according to court records.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aftermath from Monday's storm that moved through Madison Township.
Tornado, high winds cause damage in Butler County
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
4 dead, 1 critical after potential murder-suicide in Clermont County, sheriff says
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Matt Griffin (2) and the Gallatin County boy's basketball team celebrate after winning the 31st...
NKY coach’s newly adopted son hits game-winning buzzer-beater: WATCH
Middletown Police Department at the scene of an officer-involved shooting outside of Walmart...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting outside Middletown Walmart identified

Latest News

Just before 12 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire on Redman Drive and Park Avenue at the...
Man severely burned, flown to hospital after mobile home fire, chief says
Eight-year-old Keegan has a form of lung disease that forces him to use oxygen around the clock.
Family hopes upcoming fundraiser will help transform son’s life
Only $22.9 million of the $1.1 billion was wagered at Ohio’s retail locations like casinos or...
More than $1.1 billion in sports bets made by Ohioans in January
Police respond for a report of a suicidal person, shots fired at the scene
Police respond for a report of a suicidal person, shots fired at the scene