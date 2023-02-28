Suspects indicted on charges in deadly West Chester shooting

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Two men have been indicted on charges in connection with a deadly 2022 shooting in West Chester.

Robert Morris and Garreontai Holmes are each facing charges in the shooting investigation of 22-year-old Keshon Sanders in October of last year, according to Butler County court records.

Morris is facing nine charges including aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, and participating in a criminal gang, the indictment shows.

Holmes was indicted on five charges which include aggravated murder and felonious assault, according to documents.

The indictment says Morris and Holmes planned to kill Sanders, calling the murder “calculated.”

Police say Sanders was shot in his car along Aster Park Drive in West Chester last year. He was taken to West Chester UC Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Court documents accuse the two of using an automatic gun that had a muffler or silencer on it to commit the crime.

Investigators said both were part of a gang and Morris wasn’t allowed to have a gun at the time of the murder because of past convictions.

Holmes was arrested Tuesday while Morris has a warrant out for his arrest, according to court records.

