17-year-old seriously hurt in Northside shooting

Police say kids might have been playing with a gun when it went off.
Cincinnati police investigate a shooting in Northside Wednesday evening.
Cincinnati police investigate a shooting in Northside Wednesday evening.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 17-year-old is hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting Wednesday evening in Northside.

Cincinnati police say the teenager was shot in the upper body around 6 p.m. at Cherry Street and Blue Rock Road.

The teenager is in serious condition but was speaking with officers at the hospital, police say.

Police at the scene say they were told kids might have been playing with a gun when it accidentally went off, though that is still under investigation.

The suspected shooter is in custody, police say.

