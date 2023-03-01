2 Mt. Healthy schools targeted with threatening ‘hoax calls’, police say

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - An emergency situation at Mt. Healthy High School and Mt. Healthy Preparatory and Fitness Academy prompted a heavy response from law enforcement on Wednesday, according to police.

Mt. Healthy Interim Police Chief Greg Nolte says multiple police and emergency service agencies responded to Mt. Healthy High School at approximately 11:37 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

The interim chief tells FOX19 that the threat called into Mt. Healthy High School came from an adult male with a heavy Hispanic accent.

At this point, the threat does not seem like it came from a student, Nolte said.

Officers went floor to floor looking for a threat while several agencies staged their equipment and cruisers at Hilltop Plaza across the street from the school.

Parents later began filling the parking lot at Hilltop Plaza waiting for hours, hoping and wondering whether their children were okay.

”We got a phone call saying that it was an active shooter inside the high school and the kids just start calling crying and screaming,” one woman said.

About 35 minutes later, a second threat call came targeting Mt. Healthy Preparatory and Fitness Academy, roughly a quarter-mile away from the high school, police said.

”We had a team break off to what we were doing at the high school to respond to that and that’s where they went and secured that and cleared that,” Nolte said. “Both calls wound up being hoax calls. They were not active threats and there were no shootings at either one of the two schools.”

Nolte tells FOX19 that he does not believe the same person made the two calls to the schools, but it appears to be a copycat situation where the second caller saw what was happening at Mt. Healthy High School and placed a call about Mt. Health Preparatory and Fitness Academy.

The hoax phone calls are still being investigated.

Emergency situation at Mt. Healthy High school is over. Interim chief, Greg Nolte tells me he is meeting with parents right now to coordinate pick up of their children. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/CqpN5SL6I3 — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) March 1, 2023

