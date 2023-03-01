5 kids inside College Hill home during armed raid, mother says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman says she and five children had to run for their lives to escape a barrage of gunfire allegedly aimed at them in College Hill.

Tyona Murray says it happened last Saturday morning as she was with her nephew and four children of her own.

Murray says Michelle Lewis, the aunt of Murray’s sons, and Lewis’ daughter, Micaiah Lewis, were among three people who attacked her. The third was Micaiah’s 17-year-old boyfriend, she says.

Murray says Michelle had asked to borrow around $500 to pay her utility bill just before the alleged attack.

“I said if I had anything leftover, then yeah, of course I would,” Murray recalled. “But at that point, I didn’t have anything leftover to give her.”

Murray says the three showed up at her house and kicked in her front door.

Court records claim Michelle began breaking the windows to Murray’s home as Micaiah chased Murray and the five children with a dog. Meanwhile, according to the court records, the 17-year-old fired multiple shots in their direction.

“My nephew and my four children, just running... I’ve never seen fear in their eyes like I did that day, and I was like, ‘Keep going! Just keep going! Duck! Stay low!’”

Murray says the six of them managed to make it to their car.

“Once I get inside, I try to start my vehicle, but I’m so shaken that my hands are shaking, so I can’t start it,” she said. “At this point in time, she kicks right here... She kicks the window. He’s running up shooting at the tire, and the dog is right here biting the tire.”

Michelle and Micaiah were arrested two days later.

“Shooting at children... unacceptable. Totally unacceptable,” Murray said.

The mother and daughter are currently at the Hamilton County Justice Center on six counts each of felonious assault. Murray says that’s not enough.

“At this point, this is attempted murder,” she said. “I’m running with children. I could understand if I’m by myself, but I’m running with kids. Y’all need to go to jail. You need to be punished.”

The cases go before a grand jury on March 9.

