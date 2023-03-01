3CDC announces changes to 2023 summer event lineup

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Downtown Cincinnati will be buzzing again this summer with events at Fountain Square, Washington Park Ziegler Park and more.

3CDC on Tuesday released its summer 2023 event series with 900 events produced across six downtown spaces expected to draw millions to the urban core once again.

The nonprofit development corporation has revitalized and programmed Cincinnati’s civic spaces for 19 years. A spokesperson says 3CDC tries to break even on the events but often takes a small loss. The events cost around $8.4 million to put on and generate around $8 million in revenue from various sources. 3CDC covers the annual shortfall out of its corporate budget.

The 2023 events include live music, a summer camp, workout classes, lunchtime events, free swim lessons and more.

Changes for 2023 include Tuesday workouts moving to Ziegler Park, new monthly events on Court Street Plaza and enhanced children’s programming, a 3CDC spokesperson says.

The full list, per 3CDC:

Sponsors include Fifth Third Bank, Procter & Gamble, UC Health, ProLink Staffing, altafiber, First Financial Bank, UDF and more.

Events are still subject to change. Full event calendars will be distributed in March, once all dates and times are finalized.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.