3CDC announces changes to 2023 summer event lineup

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Downtown Cincinnati will be buzzing again this summer with events at Fountain Square, Washington Park Ziegler Park and more.
3CDC on Tuesday released its summer 2023 event series with 900 events produced across six downtown spaces expected to draw millions to the urban core once again.
The nonprofit development corporation has revitalized and programmed Cincinnati’s civic spaces for 19 years. A spokesperson says 3CDC tries to break even on the events but often takes a small loss. The events cost around $8.4 million to put on and generate around $8 million in revenue from various sources. 3CDC covers the annual shortfall out of its corporate budget.
The 2023 events include live music, a summer camp, workout classes, lunchtime events, free swim lessons and more.
Changes for 2023 include Tuesday workouts moving to Ziegler Park, new monthly events on Court Street Plaza and enhanced children’s programming, a 3CDC spokesperson says.
The full list, per 3CDC:
- The Frisch’s Mobile Roller Rink will be coming to Fountain Square for the first time, holding residency for the month of April on the plaza. In addition to roller skating, the rink will offer a new experience during the day serving as a pickleball court.
- Based on its popularity and growth, Reggae Wednesday will be moving to Washington Park, a larger space that can accommodate a bigger crowd. The 2023 Reggae season will run May through August, with two concerts per month on the Civic Lawn.
- New at Fountain Square, a partnership with Imani Productions will be held Wednesdays starting in May, 7-10 p.m. Enjoy a night of dancing, celebrating community and wine specials featuring live acoustic music by an eclectic sampling of Cincinnati’s premiere artists.
- Starting in June, Summer Cinema will be moving from Washington Park to the great lawn at Ziegler Park, a space that offers primarily neighborhood programming.
- The popular Jazz series, which began at Memorial Hall before expanding to Washington Park and eventually Fountain Square, has been converted to a year-round program that will be featured across all three spaces.
- A monthly BINGO night is being added to Imagination Alley starting in April.
- A monthly Wine Walk is being added to Court Street Plaza starting in May.
Sponsors include Fifth Third Bank, Procter & Gamble, UC Health, ProLink Staffing, altafiber, First Financial Bank, UDF and more.
Events are still subject to change. Full event calendars will be distributed in March, once all dates and times are finalized.
