BLINK organizers promise changes to next year’s festival

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - BLINK surpassed even organizers’ lofty expectations in 2022, reaching record highs in turnout and economic impact, according to a new report from the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.

The nation’s largest immersive arts and lights show, BLINK 2022 brought more than two million to Downtown Cincinnati, Over-the-Rhine and Covington, resulting in a direct economic impact of $126 million.

The attendance is around 500,000 greater than what organizers had expected prior to the four-day event last October. It’s also a 54 percent increase from the festival’s previous high in 2019, when around 1.3 million people attended. That installment was described afterward as the region’s largest-ever event.

The economic impact of last year’s festival is 45 percent greater than in the 2019 installment, which organizers put at $86.7 million.

The 2022 event directly supported or created 1,687 jobs and generated $1.5 million in direct artist commissions, honorarium and art fees, according to the report.

BLINK 2022 featured 28 projection mapping installations, 42 light and art installations, more than 100 musical performances, an aerial show featuring 300 drones and a parade with 2,500 participants.

Seventeen murals painted during the festival remain throughout Downtown Cincinnati and Covington.

The festival drew criticism beforehand due to news that BLINK co-founder Brave Berlin would not return.

Reactions afterward were generally positive, though some remarked the festival held less wonder than in years past—that its layout and installations showed, at least to some degree, that it had lost sight of its founding premise.

BLINK will return in 2024, according to Executive Director Justin Brookhart.

“We have started to dream big with our creative vision for next year,” said Brookhart.

Asked what didn’t work in last year’s festival, Brookhart answered, “One thing that is clear from feedback in 2022 is that there is a deep appetite for immersive art experiences, and we hope to delight people with even more art in 2024.”

The dates for BLINK’s fourth installment will be announced later this year.

The Chamber produced the 2022 festival with the Haile Foundation, AGAR, ArtWorks and new partners Cincy Nice and ish.

“Together this dedicated group labored alongside hundreds of hard-working and talented artists, visionaries, musicians, technical experts, and volunteers to deliver something truly special,” Brookhart said.

