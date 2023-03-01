Contests
Cincinnati could soon incentivize dense housing developments near transit lines

City Council is mulling two proposals aimed at creating more housing units in the city.
Greater Cincinnati rents rose 39 percent in the last 12 months, the largest increase in the...
Greater Cincinnati rents rose 39 percent in the last 12 months, the largest increase in the nation, according to data from Redfin.(Brian Planalp/WXIX)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four Cincinnati City Council Members on Tuesday proposed new economic incentives for dense developments located on public transit lines that would include the region’s forthcoming Bus Rapid Transit system.

The motion for a so-called “public transit corridor incentive” is co-sponsored by council members Liz Keating, Meeka Owens, Reggie Harris and Seth Walsh. It is on the agenda for Wednesday’s full council meeting.

It would task the City Administration with creating a bonus incentive that would increase the maximum abatement value for transit-adjacent multi-family property owners seeking community reinvestment area tax abatements.

The incentive would increase the maximum abated market improvement value per unit, so that developers and property owners would see their tax savings increase by the same amount with each unit added.

The transit corridor incentive is the second of two recent housing measures introduced to Cincinnati City Council, and more could be in the works as Mayor Aftab Pureval and council members look to bring more housing units to a city without enough of them.

A motion co-sponsored by five council members (Keating, Owens and Wals as well as Victoria Parks and Jan-Michele Kearney) would create a bonus incentive to increase the maximum abatement value for a remodel job adding 2-4 additional units to an existing building or a new build adding 2-4 units total.

The incentive, according to the motion’s sponsors, would create the sort of “missing middle” housing that’s naturally affordable for renters or buyers.

If passed, it would work in concert with proposed zoning reforms that would allow homes in single-family zoning districts originally built as multi-family homes to be restored to that use. Those reforms are currently before the Cincinnati Planning Commission.

Property owners or developers would be able to stack the two bonus incentives to double their tax savings.

The motions are proposed amendments to a residential tax abatement reform that’s been in the works at City Hall for more than a year. The reform is premised on a 2022 study finding a disproportionate amount of Cincinnati’s abated properties are in the city’s wealthiest neighborhoods.

A new rubric for determining abatement amounts would account for the economic vitality of the neighborhood in which the abatement is sought. Better abatement values in struggling neighborhoods would, in theory, empower and incentivize residents in those neighborhoods to improve their properties.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

