Closing arguments expected for Murdaugh murder trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The 12 jurors and two alternate jurors assembled Wednesday morning for a trip to the Colleton County property where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death in June of 2021. The jurors met at the Colleton County Courthouse at 9 a.m. and boarded three transport vans with windows blocked up to keep anyone from looking in. Those buses left the courthouse bound for the Moselle Road property at about 9:10 a.m. Judge Clinton Newman told the attorneys Tuesday afternoon he hoped to be back at the Colleton County Courthouse by 11 a.m., at which point closing arguments would begin. The attorneys representing disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is standing trial for the killings, requested earlier this week that the jury be allowed to see the scene of the crimes in person. Judge Clifton Newman and attorneys representing both the defense and prosecution are also going to the property, but jurors have been instructed that they can only speak to Newman and attorneys are now allowed to speak to the jurors during the trip. The clerk of court and court reporter are also following jurors to the scene. Three pool journalists, a photojournalist for CourtTV, a photographer with the Post and Courier, and a reporter from The Wall Street Journal, are also accompanying the group. READ RECAP: Stage set for closing arguments in Murdaugh murder trial

The jurors will have 30 minutes to view the property and are expected to spend the bulk of their time at the kennels and shed where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were fatally shot on the night of June 7, 2021, Wall Street Journal reporter Valerie Bauerlein said.

“Toward the end of the visit, the jury will be taken to the main house for a view of the exterior. They will not go inside,” she said.

The pool journalists are being staged on Moselle Road outside the property while the jury tours the scene. After the jury leaves the area, the pool will then have 30 minutes to document the scene and the exterior of the main house.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

The prosecution rested its case at the end of the day Tuesday after bringing back five witnesses and having one new one return for rebuttal.

Dr. Kenneth Kinsey was the final witness called by prosecutors before they rested their rebuttal case.

Kinsey’s testimony took aim at a couple of defense witnesses that brought differing theories.

Focusing on angles and the theory from Michael Sutton that the shooter had to be between 5 feet, 2 inches, and 5 feet, 4 inches, Kinsey testified that the shooter could have been any size and still fired from the angles and trajectory in Sutton’s report.

Kinsey demonstrated kneeling, bending and changing heights while wielding a dowel rod as a prop to show how the same angle could be achieved at each point.

“In your professional opinion, can you exclude a 6-foot-4 defendant like Alex Murdaugh, or anyone for that matter at that height, from shooting that shotgun at that angle?” Attorney General Alan Wilson said.

“Absolutely not,” Kinsey said.

Kinsey testified the crime scene was likely dynamic and chaotic. He said the shooter and Maggie Murdaugh were both moving.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.