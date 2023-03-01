Contests
Covington hopes new landmarks brighten city’s appearance

By Ashley Smith
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A new program in Covington aims to enhance the look and function of the city through 12 new landmarks.

“We’re actually talking about the physical environment that people live, work, play, exercise and exist in on a daily basis,” explains City of Covington Economic Development Director Tom West.

From murals and benches to a three-dimensional alley and a reimagined railroad underpass. Those are just some of the new landmarks that will be installed and created in Covington very soon.

The Quality of Place Grant Program awarded 12 people or organizations the funds needed for these unique additions to Covington.

“The library is doing some book benches; they look like open books,” explains West, “There are others that are very functional that include a bike repair station, bike racks, some informational kiosks. In addition to art, there’s also functionality, but they’re all designed to improve and enhance some part of the city.”

These landmarks will be in place from Latonia to the riverfront. Each proposal was awarded an amount between $1,000 and $30,000.

West says you should start to see work in early spring.

Not all of the landmarks will be permanent but the hope is that some of them will be here for a long time.

