Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

DNA from former presidents, including JFK, will be launched into space

A space burial company is launching the DNA of four former and late presidents into space.
A space burial company is launching the DNA of four former and late presidents into space.(CNN: UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE, NASA, MARS ONE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The DNA of four former and late presidents will be sent into space.

Celestic, a space burial company, is sending the symbolic remains of George Washington, Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan on its enterprise flight.

This special launch was fittingly announced on President’s Day.

DNA samples from some non-former presidents will also be part of this trip, including some from “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry, his wife Majel, and “Star Trek” engineer James “Scotty” Doohan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspected murder-suicide that left four people dead and critically wounded a fifth person are...
4 killed, 1 hospitalized in suspected Clermont County murder-suicide identified
Matt Griffin (2) and the Gallatin County boy's basketball team celebrate after winning the 31st...
NKY coach’s newly adopted son hits game-winning buzzer-beater: WATCH
Father, son charged in Valentine's Day road-rage beating of 2 teens
Ohio father and son beat up teenage boy over harmless driving mishap, sheriff says
Billy and Peggy Stephenson and Abby Williams and Libby German
Investigators looking into possible link between Stephenson murders and Delphi case
New Richmond mourns loss of middle-school student

Latest News

Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Rescuers comb wreckage of Greece’s deadliest train crash
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in the Tri-State
Cincinnati police investigate a shooting in Northside Wednesday evening.
17-year-old seriously hurt in Northside shooting
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores works with the defense as...
NFL coach Brian Flores’ discrimination case going to court
FILE - Workers continue to clean up remaining tank cars, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East...
Ohio senators introduce rail safety bill after fiery crash