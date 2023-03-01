Graeter’s launches limited edition March ice cream flavor, pastry

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While Graeter’s Ice Cream’s seasonal cherry chocolate chip flavor is almost gone, the Cincinnati-based company launched a limited edition flavor and pastry on Wednesday.

Customers can now enjoy mint cookies and cream for the month of March, which Graeter’s says is a great way to “prepare you for the warmer months.”

People can split a shamrock sundae or enjoy a scoop of mint cookies and cream just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Graeter's launched their limited edition mint cookies and cream ice cream on Wednesday. (Graeter's Ice Cream)

Graeter's launches black raspberry donut. (Graeter's Ice Cream)

In addition, Graeter’s also launched the black raspberry chip donut, which is based on the popular black raspberry chip ice cream flavor.

The donut is made from yeast dough which is then glazed and covered with a made-from-scratch black raspberry fondant ice cream and then dipped in chocolate chips.

Graeter’s currently has over 20 locations in the Greater Cincinnati Area. Click this link to find a store near you.

