Emergency situation at Mt. Healthy High School ends, police say

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - An emergency situation that prompted a heavy response from law enforcement is over, according to Mt. Healthy Interim Police Chief Greg Nolte.

Around 12 p.m. Wednesday, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Mt. Healthy EMS and the North College Hill Fire Department responded to the area and set up across from the school in the Hilltop Plaza parking lot.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX19 NOW’s Mike Schell there was no active shooter.

Interim Chief Nolte says they are still investigating what led up to the emergency situation.

Emergency situation at Mt. Healthy High school is over. Interim chief, Greg Nolte tells me he is meeting with parents right now to coordinate pick up of their children. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/CqpN5SL6I3 — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) March 1, 2023

Hamilton County Dispatch said earlier that Mt. Healthy High School parents should “report to the rear of the school.”

