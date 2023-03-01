Contests
Emergency situation at Mt. Healthy High School ends, police say

Photo from the scene at Hilltop Plaza shows Ohio State Highway Patrol, Mt. Healthy EMS and the North College Hill Fire Department in the parking lot off Hamilton Avenue.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - An emergency situation that prompted a heavy response from law enforcement is over, according to Mt. Healthy Interim Police Chief Greg Nolte.

Around 12 p.m. Wednesday, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Mt. Healthy EMS and the North College Hill Fire Department responded to the area and set up across from the school in the Hilltop Plaza parking lot.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX19 NOW’s Mike Schell there was no active shooter.

Interim Chief Nolte says they are still investigating what led up to the emergency situation.

Hamilton County Dispatch said earlier that Mt. Healthy High School parents should “report to the rear of the school.”

