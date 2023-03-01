Contests
Man goes from Walmart employee to launching own clothing brand at 24

Keyshun Holmes says he has gone from being a Walmart employee to launching his own clothing business. (Source: WALB)
By Mackenzie Petrie and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - A south Georgia business owner says he has taken his brand nationwide in just four years.

Key’Shun Holmes, the owner of Rich Royal USA, said he has turned his hobby into a full-time business.

“We were literally going to college campuses, doing pop-up shops, selling out, and doing $10,000 a day in sales,” Holmes said.

The 24-year-old said that in July 2019, he made it his goal to have his brand go nationwide. In about 10 months, he accomplished that goal.

“People stay where they are and never see growth because they’re scared to fail,” Holmes said. “Recently, we started a new campaign called Expand Your Comfort Zone. It’s our company’s message and our slogan that entices people to step out of their comfort zone.”

Before his brand took off, Holmes said he was a retail associate at Walmart.

“I turned in my two-week notice and never looked back,” Holmes said. “Now, we are a multimillion-dollar company.”

Holmes said he has shipped over 100,000 orders since he started his clothing company.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

