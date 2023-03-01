Mother was shooter in murder-suicide that killed 4, sheriff says

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A mother is the one who shot four family members, killing three of them, before turning the gun on herself, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

It happened Monday at the family’s home on Riebel Ridge Road in Ohio Township, near New Richmond.

Evidence collected at the scene and autopsy results identified the shooter as Theresa Cain, 46, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The victims were identified Tuesday as her 13-year-old son, Ethan Cain; her 20-year-old daughter, Samantha Cain; her husband Steven Cain, 50, and her 74-year-old father, William Felton.

Samantha Cain remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Sheriff’s detectives say they hope she recovers enough to help them determine what happened.

She “could provide vital information into this horrific incident which could assist detectives with answers as to motive, which remains under investigation,” sheriff’s officials wrote in a news release.

Alicia Humphrey lives nearby the Cain family home.

While she says she did not know the family well, Humphrey says they seemed like your typical family.

“There are people who are struggling out there at times,” said Humphrey. “I think we just never know. All we can do is pray for that family.”

Ethan was a student at New Richmond School, according to Superintendent Tracey Miller.

“Ethan was loved by students and staff alike, and his loss leaves a tremendous hole in the heart of our district and our community,” he wrote in the statement, sent out Monday.

The superintendent also requested prayers for Samantha, a recent New Richmond High School graduate.

Her sorority sisters at Northern Kentucky University established a Go Fund Me account to help pay for her medical care.

“Samantha currently remains in critical condition in the hospital and we would like to try and raise money for any expenses that she might face when she wakes up,” wrote one of the organizers, Kalie Clark.

“Any donations and prayers that you can offer are greatly appreciated as we want to do everything that we can to be there for her during this time. Thank you.”

So far, more than $21,000 has been raised toward the $25,000 goal.

Many donations are in small amounts, from $5 and up. The top donor, who is anonymous, gave $1,000.

An Amelia coffee shop and its workers also helped out: $200 from “Annette DiTommaso and the Team at BIGGBY Amelia” and $100 from “Mills Family Biggby Coffee Stores.”

Clark thanked everyone in the latest update on the Go Fund Me page.

“We are overwhelmed and overjoyed with the amount of support being given to Samantha! While she is still in the hospital and listed under critical condition, we know that once she wakes up this will mean so incredibly much to her.

“We are still unsure of what exactly happened as Samantha has not been conscious thus far, however, we are just extremely grateful to see the community come together and support her in this way. Our goal is to raise as much money for her as possible for her to use for whatever expenses she will face once she is awake as her life will have been changed completely. Please continue to share this link for donations, please continue to pray for this sweet girl, and please continue to give what you can.”

Steven Cain was known as the lead singer of a local band, “Critical Khaos, which plays groove/thrash metal music, according to the band’s website.

