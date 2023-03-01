Mother, wife suspected shooter in murder-suicide that killed multiple family members, sheriff’s office

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The mother and wife is thought to be the shooter in Monday’s murder-suicide in Clermont County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Physical evidence and autopsy findings indicate Theresa Cain, 46, shot four family members inside their home on Reibel Ridge Road in New Richmond, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office explained Wednesday.

Ethan Cain, 13, Steven Cain, 50, and 74-year-old William Felton were found dead when deputies went to the home to try to serve civil papers, the sheriff’s office said.

Samantha Cain, 20, survived the shooting and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the sheriff’s office. She “could provide vital information into this horrific incident which could assist detectives with answers as to motive, which remains under investigation,” the sheriff’s office added Wednesday.

Theresa, based on all the information, is thought to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ethan was a student at New Richmond School, according to a statement posted Monday by Superintendent Tracey Miller.

“Ethan was loved by students and staff alike, and his loss leaves a tremendous hole in the heart of our district and our community,” part of the statement reads.

The statement goes on to ask for prayers for Samantha, who Superintendent Miller said was a recent New Richmond High School graduate.

Steven was known as the lead singer of a local band, Critical Khoas, which plays groove/thrash metal music, according to the band’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.