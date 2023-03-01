NKY crews battle massive commercial fire

Contests
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:41 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Crews are on the scene right now investigating the cause of a massive fire at a northern Kentucky commercial building.

Flames broke out in the 5200 block of Madison Pike shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Dozens of firefighters responded and battled the blaze for more than an hour. The bulk of it was reported knocked down by 4:20 a.m.

No injuries were reported, though a “Mayday” call for a firefighter who fell through the floor erroneously went out, adding to the urgency of the situation.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

