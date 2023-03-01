NKY crews battle massive commercial fire

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Crews are on the scene right now investigating the cause of a massive fire at a northern Kentucky commercial building.

Flames broke out in the 5200 block of Madison Pike shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Dozens of firefighters responded and battled the blaze for more than an hour. The bulk of it was reported knocked down by 4:20 a.m.

No injuries were reported, though a “Mayday” call for a firefighter who fell through the floor erroneously went out, adding to the urgency of the situation.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.