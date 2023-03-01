Ohio father and son beat up boy out with girlfriend on Valentine’s Day, sheriff says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man and his son face several charges after Highland County authorities say they beat up a teenage boy in a road rage incident earlier this month.

The boy was on a date with his girlfriend for Valentine’s Day, according to Highland County Sheriff’s Sgt. Vincent Antinore.

John Hester and Bret Hester were charged with assault, abduction and unlawful restraint.

Tonight at 10p, a Hillsboro father and son face Assault and Abduction charges after they allegedly beat up a teenage boy in a road rage incident on Valentine's Day. The teen was with his girlfriend on a date for the holiday. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/DS1OSTDIWY — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) March 1, 2023

Court records claim the boy nearly hit John’s car accidentally on OH-138 near High Street. John and Bret, driving separate cars, then allegedly followed the boy and his girlfriend and boxed in his car near Morrow Road so he couldn’t get around them.

Antinore says John got out of the car and began assaulting the boy.

“The juvenile then tries to defend himself and pushes the male backward,” Antinore said.

At that point, according to Antinore, Bret stepped in, and both father and son began assaulting the boy.

Antinore says the teenage girl tried to help her boyfriend and that she was assaulted and pushed down as a result.

The boy suffered several bruises and a black eye, according to court records. The girl suffered a cut on her leg.

“There’s no doubt they were involved in a physical altercation and not necessarily on the winning end of it,” Antinore said.

Surveillance video captured the cars allegedly belonging to the Hesters, leading to their arrests, according to Antinore.

“I think it’s completely unreasonable to be involved in a situation where a juvenile makes a mistake while driving, to turn around, chase them down and assault them or worse, in this case,” Antinore said.

The Hesters will be back in court next Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.