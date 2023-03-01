Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Ohio Gov. DeWine returns to East Palestine

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will return to East Palestine Wednesday to meet with various officials cleaning up the toxic Norfolk-Southern train derailment from Feb. 3.

DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine will visit the site of the train derailment and get an update on the status of the hazardous waste removal.

Heavy rain in East Palestine on Monday resulted in increased water flow in the contaminated section of Sulphur Run, which remains dammed to the east and west, said DeWine. He added any rainwater that enters the contaminated section of the creek is considered contaminated and vacuumed from the site.

DeWine will also visit the area of Sulphur Run and Leslie Run for a briefing on the status of surface water testing and sediment washing.

According to DeWine, water sample results from private water systems of East Palestine area homes continue to show no harmful levels of contaminants.

In total, 126 private water wells in Ohio have been tested, and results have been returned for 30 of those wells, none of which showed evidence of contaminants linked to the train derailment, said DeWine.

He also plans on joining Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Ohio EPA investigators for their daily 4 p.m. news conference.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspected murder-suicide that left four people dead and critically wounded a fifth person are...
4 killed, 1 hospitalized in suspected Clermont County murder-suicide identified
Matt Griffin (2) and the Gallatin County boy's basketball team celebrate after winning the 31st...
NKY coach’s newly adopted son hits game-winning buzzer-beater: WATCH
New Richmond mourns loss of middle-school student
A 26-year-old driver is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Fayette County late Monday, according...
Driver killed, passenger hurt in Fayette County crash
A woman is accused of pointing a handgun at officers in Goshen Township, according to police...
Goshen Township officer shoots woman after pointing gun at police, chief says

Latest News

Garreontai Holmes, 22, and Robert Morris, 21, (left to right) were indicted on murder charges...
Suspects indicted on charges in deadly West Chester shooting
Crews are on the scene right now investigating the cause of a massive early morning fire at a...
NKY crews battle massive commercial fire
Construction on Cooper Bridge begins and expected to last until October
Construction on Cooper Bridge begins and expected to last until October
Massive fire on Madison Pike in Independence
Massive fire on Madison Pike in Independence