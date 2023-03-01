Pike County massacre: New judge appointed for Billy Wagner’s trial

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - A new judge has been appointed to oversee the upcoming trial of the last Wagner family member facing charges in the 2016 Pike County massacre.

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy selected retired Brown County Common Pleas Court Judge R. Alan Corbin, court records show.

Corbin, also a former prosecutor, will preside over the next court proceeding in George “Billy” Wagner’s case, a March 15 status conference, according to the docket.

The judge also will review and issue orders on several pending motions.

One is a defense request for a change of venue to move Wagner’s trial out of Pike County.

His eldest son was convicted after a months-long jury trial late last year for his role in the slayings of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families.

George Wagner IV insisted he was innocent but was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on all eight aggravated murder charges and 14 related counts including burglary.

The life sentences will run consecutively for the 31-year-old also sentenced to 121 years in prison on the other charges.

Now his father faces a similar fate if convicted on the same 22 charges.

The former Pike County judge, Randy Deering, recently stepped down after surpassing the mandatory retirement age.

Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk was elected to the seat last fall.

Junk, however, cannot oversee Billy Wagner’s trial due to a conflict of interest.

Junk served as one of the prosecutors on the massacre case with Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa since day one.

Canepa has been appointed special prosecutor again in Billy’s trial.

Wagner family members arrested in execution-style murders Pike Co., OH - Attorney General Mike DeWine Press Conference

The other two Wagners charged in the case, Billy’s wife, Angela Wagner, 52, and their youngest son, Jake Wagner, 28, already pleaded guilty in 2021 to their roles in the slayings.

As part of Jake Wagner’s deal with prosecutors, the death penalty is off the table for all four Wagners.

Mother and son both against George Wagner IV during his trial and are expected to take the stand once again at Billy Wagner’s trial.

Billy Wagner has pleaded not guilty.

He remains locked up without a bond at the Butler County Jail, where he has been held since he was arrested more than four years ago.

His attorneys are Mark Collins and Tom Hayes.

Gov. Mike DeWine called George Wagner IV’s three-month-long trial “one of the longest, if not the longest, trials in Ohio history.”

The Pike County massacre also is the state’s largest homicide investigation to date.

So far, it has cost taxpayers about $4 million, according to state and local officials

The bodies of members of the Rhoden family were discovered the morning of April 22, 2016. All were shot to death. (WXIX)

The victims of the massacre were Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden, 38; Chris Rhoden Sr.’s former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna May Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 20.

Prosecutors said the motive in the murders was the custody of the young daughter of Jake Wagner one of the victims he confessed to shooting twice in the head, Hanna May Rhoden.

He also testified on the stand that he killed her mother, Dana Rhoden, both of her brothers, Christopher Rhoden Jr. and Frankie Rhoden, as well as Frankie Rhoden’s fiancé.

His testimony indicated his father fatally shot the other three victims, Christopher Rhoden Sr., his cousin Gary Rhoden and his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden.

