Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Police: Man ticketed for DUI twice in four hours

A 26-year-old man was ticketed by Lincoln Police for two DUIs in a span of four hours.
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 26-year-old Nebraska man was cited by police for two alleged instances of driving under the influence in the span of four hours.

Lincoln Police first pulled over 26-year-old Joshua Steckly just before 10 p.m. Monday. Officers say his blood alcohol content was .145, nearly twice the legal limit, according to KOLN.

Police say Steckly was taken to LifePointe, a health and wellness center, cited for DUI and turned over to a sober party.

Just hours later, officers were dispatched at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a car crashing into a chain link fence. Officers allegedly found Steckly, still intoxicated, at the scene, and he was taken to jail.

Investigators say Steckly had a BAC of .204, nearly three times the legal limit.

He was cited for DUI, negligent driving and driving without insurance.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Griffin (2) and the Gallatin County boy's basketball team celebrate after winning the 31st...
NKY coach’s newly adopted son hits game-winning buzzer-beater: WATCH
A suspected murder-suicide that left four people dead and critically wounded a fifth person are...
4 killed, 1 hospitalized in suspected Clermont County murder-suicide identified
New Richmond mourns loss of middle-school student
A 26-year-old driver is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Fayette County late Monday, according...
Driver killed, passenger hurt in Fayette County crash
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
4 dead, 1 critical after potential murder-suicide in Clermont County, sheriff says

Latest News

Cashay Henderson, a 31-year-old transgender woman, was found shot to death in her Milwaukee...
Transgender woman shot to death before apartment fire, police say
Police say firefighters discovered a woman who had been shot to death in her Milwaukee...
Police investigating transgender woman's death as homicide
First Alert Video Forecast For Wednesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Head-on train crash in Greece kills 36, injures at least 85