Warm Wednesday with evening showers and storms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Record-breaking warmth is in the tri-state on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. The old record of 71° was set back in 1976 at CVG.

Mid-to-high level clouds are expected to increase later in the day Wednesday as a cold front approaches the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Showers and thunderstorms will develop along and ahead of the front beginning around 5 p.m. and continue until midnight. Much of the tri-state is under a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center. Most storms that develop will be sub-severe, but as storms move east of I-71, strong gusty winds and hail may become strong to severe. Quick downpours will also be a factor in showers and storms Wednesday evening.

Thursday is quiet with sunshine to start the day, but clouds increase in the afternoon and high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Rain develops late Thursday night after midnight and continues into Friday, which is a First Alert Weather Day.

At times, rain will be moderate to heavy in the tri-state on Friday as it will be around for most of the day. This will disrupt both the morning, lunch and evening commute in the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Rain will begin to taper off Friday night as drier, colder air moves in for Saturday morning. Total rainfall between late Thursday night through Friday night will be between 0.5″ to 1.5″ and we can’t rule out locally higher rainfall amounts.

The weekend is dry, but will feature chilly mornings in the low 30s but with warm afternoons as Saturday will be 49° and Sunday will be a balmy 55°.

The first full week of March will start off very warm with Monday in the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies. Rain showers return Monday night and linger into Tuesday morning.

Cooler-than-normal temperatures are expected in the tri-state going into the middle of the month of March with near-normal precipitation, according to the Climate Prediction Center’s two week outlook.

