2 brothers arrested after threatening 2 Black men, calling them racial slurs

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Butler County men were arrested on Feb. 25 after attempting to stab two Black men while calling them racial slurs, the Oxford Police Department confirmed.

According to police, the victims were in the parking lot of an apartment building on the 4100 block of Indian Trace Drive when two men, 52-year-old Michael Fox and Jeff Fox, 51, approached them and began calling them the n-word.

Police say one of the victims lived in the building and was trying to go home, but Jeff and Michael were blocking the entrance.

As a verbal altercation erupted, one of the brothers brandished a knife and tried to stab the victims, the incident report said.

The victims told police that they retreated from the area and did not see the two men again.

Oxford Ptl. Officer Matt Hardin says when he arrived at the scene, he made contact with Brandy Hull, the girlfriend of Michael, who stated the brothers had left but taken the key to her apartment.

“Hull also stated that her two infant grandchildren and the kids’ father were inside the apartment,” Hardin said. “[...] At that time Hull verbally consented to a search of her apartment.”

No one answered the door as Hardin and another officer repeatedly knocked. The officers made their way down to a ground-floor window of the apartment where they saw a Hispanic man in the bedroom.

Police identified the man as Samuel Contreras who was locked in the bedroom with his 3-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son.

“Contreras told me that when he went to let me in the apartment, Michael Fox stood in the doorway and told him he couldn’t open the door and told him to not let police in,” Hardin stated.

Contreras and his children were able to escape through the window after SWAT was called at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Michael and Jeff were then arrested and taken to Butler County Jail.

They are being charged with assault, aggravated menacing and ethnic intimidation.

