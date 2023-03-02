Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

2 young children killed in house fire, officials say

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was called to a house fire with people trapped inside.
By 16 News Now and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU/Gray News) - A 3-year-old and a 4-year-old were killed in a house fire early Thursday morning in Michigan, according to officials.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was called just after 3:30 a.m. to a reported house fire with people trapped inside.

Officials said three adults and four children were able to escape the home before first responders arrived. However, WNDU reports two young children were later found dead inside the home.

The identities of the children were not immediately released and autopsies are scheduled.

According to authorities, several people who escaped were taken to the hospital for injuries they suffered.

Officials said the home was severely damaged by the fire and estimated to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy and Peggy Stephenson and Abby Williams and Libby German
Investigators looking into possible link between Stephenson murders and Delphi case
Father, son charged in Valentine's Day road-rage beating of 2 teens
Ohio father and son beat up teenage boy over harmless driving mishap, sheriff says
A mother is the one who shot four family members, killing three of them, before turning the gun...
Mother was shooter in murder-suicide that killed 4, sheriff says
The Omaha Zoo responded to a cheetah that somehow managed to escape its primary enclosure
Cheetah escapes enclosure at zoo, causing lockdown, officials say
Micaiah Lewis and Michelle Lewis
5 kids inside College Hill home during armed raid, mother says

Latest News

The Cain family was being evicted from their foreclosed home the morning authorities say the...
Family shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
Betty Rivas fills a mug from a potable water dispenser in her home Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in...
Communities await first US limits on ‘forever chemicals’
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the...
Trump can be sued for Jan. 6 actions, DOJ says
Michael Fox, 52, and Jeff Fox, 51, (left to right) are facing charges of ethnic intimidation,...
Brothers charged with ethnic intimidation, assault: Oxford police