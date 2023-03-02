$2.7 million bond for teen indicted on 6 counts of murder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old indicted on murder charges received a $2.7 million bond from Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Jude Goering on Wednesday.

Mikeem Thomas is accused of being involved in three fatal shootings back in 2021, all of which happened within a three week span, according to prosecutors.

One of Thomas’ victims was 19-year-old Terrance North.

“I’m hoping that we can get justice and a lifetime sentence for this person who caused havoc in our family and other peoples’ families,” North’s grandmother, Angela Smith said. “I’m hoping we can get an outcome that is good for us because we have a lifetime of misery without my grandson - without our loved one. It not only affects me, but affects our whole family.”

North was shot and killed along Saturn Avenue in South Fairmont back in February of 2021.

His grandmother tells FOX19 that the last couple of years have not been easy.

“It’s been touch and go for me,” she said. “Good days, bad days, but we try. We continue to move forward and do what we need to do as people just as a family, and I get weak, but I know I have to be the strength for everyone.”

Smith says it is her faith and her family by her side that allows her to push through the pain one day at a time.

“I know that we have friends and family whose been in prayer for us and who has kept praying for us to get us through this, so I know that has been the biggest factor for us,” she said.

Thomas was 14-year-old at the time of the killings, prosecutors said.

The teen suspect was indicted on numerous charges:

6 counts of murder

14 counts of felonious assault

3 counts of attempted murder

2 counts of aggravated robbery

It is currently unknown when Thomas’ next court date will be.

