Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

$2.7 million bond for teen indicted on 6 counts of murder

$2.7 million bond set for teen indicted on multiple murders
By Morgan Parrish
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old indicted on murder charges received a $2.7 million bond from Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Jude Goering on Wednesday.

Mikeem Thomas is accused of being involved in three fatal shootings back in 2021, all of which happened within a three week span, according to prosecutors.

One of Thomas’ victims was 19-year-old Terrance North.

“I’m hoping that we can get justice and a lifetime sentence for this person who caused havoc in our family and other peoples’ families,” North’s grandmother, Angela Smith said. “I’m hoping we can get an outcome that is good for us because we have a lifetime of misery without my grandson - without our loved one. It not only affects me, but affects our whole family.”

North was shot and killed along Saturn Avenue in South Fairmont back in February of 2021.

His grandmother tells FOX19 that the last couple of years have not been easy.

“It’s been touch and go for me,” she said. “Good days, bad days, but we try. We continue to move forward and do what we need to do as people just as a family, and I get weak, but I know I have to be the strength for everyone.”

Smith says it is her faith and her family by her side that allows her to push through the pain one day at a time.

“I know that we have friends and family whose been in prayer for us and who has kept praying for us to get us through this, so I know that has been the biggest factor for us,” she said.

Thomas was 14-year-old at the time of the killings, prosecutors said.

The teen suspect was indicted on numerous charges:

  • 6 counts of murder
  • 14 counts of felonious assault
  • 3 counts of attempted murder
  • 2 counts of aggravated robbery

It is currently unknown when Thomas’ next court date will be.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy and Peggy Stephenson and Abby Williams and Libby German
Investigators looking into possible link between Stephenson murders and Delphi case
Father, son charged in Valentine's Day road-rage beating of 2 teens
Ohio father and son beat up teenage boy over harmless driving mishap, sheriff says
A suspected murder-suicide that left four people dead and critically wounded a fifth person are...
Sheriff identifies suspected shooter in murder-suicide that left 4 dead
Micaiah Lewis and Michelle Lewis
5 kids inside College Hill home during armed raid, mother says
Photo from the scene at Hilltop Plaza shows Ohio State Highway Patrol, Mt. Healthy EMS and the...
Active shooter hoax prompts lockdowns at multiple Mt. Healthy schools, police say

Latest News

A 66-year-old man severely burned in a mobile home fire and explosion Monday has died,...
66-year-old man on oxygen dies after Goshen fire, explosion
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day with heavy rain, gusty winds and flooding expected.
First Alert Weather: Heavy rain could bring flooding Friday
Steven Cain and Samantha Cain (left) and Ethan Cain (right).
Sister, aunt of murder-suicide victims: ‘My heart is in a million pieces’
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi on Interstate 75 in Warren County overnight,...
Pedestrian fatally hit by semi on I-75 in Warren County