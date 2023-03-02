66-year-old man on oxygen dies after Goshen fire, explosion

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 66-year-old man who was severely burned in a mobile home fire and explosion Monday has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Martin Rollins succumbed to his injuries Wednesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s sheet shows.

Rollins was on oxygen when flames broke out just before noon on Redman Drive and Park Avenue at the Green Acres Mobile Home Village, according to Goshen Township Assistant Fire Chief Robert Rose.

It sounded “like a real loud bomb,” one witness told FOX19 NOW.

Fire crews had to fight to get inside the home.

Two other residents suffered smoke inhalation, Rose said. They were treated at the scene and did not require hospitalization.

The mobile home is a total loss, according to Rose.

He said Thursday the State Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to investigate the cause.

