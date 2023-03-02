Contests
Bengals receive F grades from players in two key categories

Players replied to the NFLPA's survey with reports that the Bengals do not have a safe and warm location for their families to go during games at Paycor Stadium.(The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Treatment of families and food service are two areas that some Cincinnati Bengals players believe the organization needs to improve.

The NFL Players Association sent surveys to players to get their input on how their team ranks in eight categories:

  • Treatment of families
  • Food service/Nutrition
  • Weight room
  • Strength coaches
  • Training room
  • Training staff
  • Locker room
  • Team travel

Here is how Bengals players, who responded to the survey, graded the franchise in each category.

CategoryGradeRank out of 32 teams
Treatment of familiesFT-29th (Tied for last)
Food service/NutritionF-T-30th (Tied for last)
Weight roomB+T-13th
Strength coachesAT-10th
Training roomD-T-27th
Training staffAT-9th
Locker roomDT-25th
Team travelC+20th

Players replied to the survey with reports that the Bengals do not have a safe and warm location for their families to go during games at Paycor Stadium.

Some Bengals players reported that wives have had to sit on public restroom floors to nurse their babies.

The Bengals are one of 14 NFL franchises that do not provide a family room, according to the team’s report card. They are also one of 11 teams that do not offer daycare, the report card added.

Graded worse the treatment of families was the food service/nutrition provided by the Bengals.

The Bengals do not provide dinner to their players, making them one of the three franchises to not do so, the report card explains.

There are only two teams in the NFL that do not provide vitamins to their players - the Bengals are one of them.

The Bengals are the only team in the NFL that does not provide any supplements to players, the report card says.

Overall, the Bengals were ranked 27th out of the 32 NFL teams.

You can read the entire Bengals report card here.

