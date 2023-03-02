Contests
Cincinnati city manager’s vehicle stolen, 2 teens arrested

Lavonta’i Mills
Lavonta’i Mills(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati City Manager Shery Long’s city vehicle was stolen from her home and two teenagers face charges.

The black 2022 Toyota Highlander vanished sometime overnight Friday, Feb. 24 into early Saturday, Feb. 25 somewhere on the west side of the city, in the District 5 area, according to the police report.

Police officials blacked out the street address.

Officers recovered the SUV at the Kroger store on Winton Road.

Two teens, a 17-year-old female, and a 19-year-old male, Lavonta’i Mills, were arrested and charged with felony receiving stolen property.

Surveillance video shows Mills driving the stolen vehicle, according to police.

The 17-year-old was in the SUV “all day” with someone “that has no license, never owned a vehicle and she has never seen him with the vehicle.”

A city spokeswoman released a statement on behalf of the city manager:

“Unfortunately, we see automobile-related crime, including theft, almost every day in Cincinnati, and this incident reminds us that no one is immune. I take full responsibility for letting my guard down.

“This is a lesson to always slow down and check—or double-check—that your car and other property is as secure as possible. I want to thank CPD for their exceptional work on this and all other auto and property theft cases, and I’m pleased that the car was quickly recovered and returned to the fleet.”

