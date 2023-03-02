Cincinnati man accused of sex trafficking missing Indiana teens

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man faces federal charges after sex trafficking two missing Indiana teen girls.

Payton Brown, 26, is charged with sex trafficking and sexually exploiting children, according to United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker.

In October 2022, investigators got a tip from the Safe Harbor/Human Trafficking Coordinator at the Hamilton County Juvenile Court regarding a possible victim.

The victim and another teenage girl were missing from separate towns in Indiana, Parker explained. The girls, each 16, were found at Brown’s home on Niagara Street in Cincinnati, he said.

Brown met the first victim on an online dating app called 3Fun, Parker said.

The 26-year-old posted photos of the teen to a website from June to October advertising sexual encounters, according to Parker.

An affidavit filed in support of a criminal complaint claims the victim had sex with numerous men for money, which was then given to Brown.

Brown filmed sexual encounters with the teenager, which he then attempted to sell to others, Parker said.

Brown has been ordered to remain in custody pending trial, according to Parker.

Sex trafficking a minor carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison. Sexually exploiting children is punishable by a range of 15 to 30 years in prison.

