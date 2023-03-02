District cancels classes for Mt. Healthy Junior/Senior High School

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - Mt. Healthy City Schools announced Wednesday evening that classes at Mt. Healthy Junior/Senior High School are canceled Thursday.

While the district has not confirmed why they canceled classes, their announcement was made hours after the school went into lockdown on Wednesday right before noon.

According to the school district, police received a phone call about an active shooter in room 55 of the junior/senior building at Mt. Healthy High School.

Upon arrival, police cleared the scene in which they found no threat and discovered that room 55 does not exist in the building, the district explained.

Once the entire school was deemed safe, students were sent home early.

“We understand that this event may have caused some anxiety and worry for our students and families, and we want to assure everyone that we are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our school community.”

Mt. Healthy City Schools posted mental health resources on their Facebook page for students, staff or parents who made need them.

FOX19 reached out to Mt. Healthy City Schools for comment but has not heard back.

