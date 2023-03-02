Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

District cancels Thursday classes for Mt. Healthy Junior/Senior High School

Mt. Healthy Junior/High School canceled classes for Thursday.
Mt. Healthy Junior/High School canceled classes for Thursday.(WXIX)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - Mt. Healthy City Schools announced that classes at Mt. Healthy Junior/Senior High School are canceled Thursday in response to Wednesday’s lockdown that prompted a large police presence.

According to the school district, police received a phone call about an active shooter in room 55 of the junior/senior building at Mt. Healthy High School.

Upon arrival, police cleared the scene in which they found no threat and discovered that room 55 does not exist in the building, the district explained.

Once the entire school was deemed safe, students were sent home early.

“We understand that this event may have caused some anxiety and worry for our students and families, and we want to assure everyone that we are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our school community.”

Public Relations Coordinator Bryce Blanton tells FOX19 that the district is offering mental health services in person and online for staff and students. In addition, there will be mental health professionals available in the evening for parents.

It is unknown whether or not students in the junior/senior high building will return to school on Friday, but Blanton says the district will make a decision Thursday night.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy and Peggy Stephenson and Abby Williams and Libby German
Investigators looking into possible link between Stephenson murders and Delphi case
Father, son charged in Valentine's Day road-rage beating of 2 teens
Ohio father and son beat up teenage boy over harmless driving mishap, sheriff says
A mother is the one who shot four family members, killing three of them, before turning the gun...
Mother was shooter in murder-suicide that killed 4, sheriff says
Micaiah Lewis and Michelle Lewis
5 kids inside College Hill home during armed raid, mother says
Photo from the scene at Hilltop Plaza shows Ohio State Highway Patrol, Mt. Healthy EMS and the...
Active shooter hoax prompts lockdowns at multiple Mt. Healthy schools, police say

Latest News

Players replied to the NFLPA's survey with reports that the Bengals do not have a safe and warm...
Bengals receive F grades from players in two key categories
Lavonta’i Mills
Cincinnati city manager’s vehicle stolen, 2 teens arrested
A mother is the one who shot four family members, killing three of them, before turning the gun...
Mother was shooter in murder-suicide that killed 4, sheriff says
Cincinnati police investigate a shooting in Northside Wednesday evening.
17-year-old seriously hurt in Northside shooting