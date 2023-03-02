District cancels Thursday classes for Mt. Healthy Junior/Senior High School

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - Mt. Healthy City Schools announced that classes at Mt. Healthy Junior/Senior High School are canceled Thursday in response to Wednesday’s lockdown that prompted a large police presence.

According to the school district, police received a phone call about an active shooter in room 55 of the junior/senior building at Mt. Healthy High School.

Upon arrival, police cleared the scene in which they found no threat and discovered that room 55 does not exist in the building, the district explained.

Once the entire school was deemed safe, students were sent home early.

“We understand that this event may have caused some anxiety and worry for our students and families, and we want to assure everyone that we are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our school community.”

Public Relations Coordinator Bryce Blanton tells FOX19 that the district is offering mental health services in person and online for staff and students. In addition, there will be mental health professionals available in the evening for parents.

It is unknown whether or not students in the junior/senior high building will return to school on Friday, but Blanton says the district will make a decision Thursday night.

