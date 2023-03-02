Family killed in murder-suicide was being evicted that day from foreclosed home: court docs

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Cain family was being evicted from their foreclosed home the morning authorities say the mother shot her two children, husband and elderly father before turning the gun on herself, court records show.

The home was foreclosed on in May of 2022 and sold late last fall at sheriff’s sale to the mortgage company, Freedom Mortgage Corporation, according to recent court filings.

Deputies with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the family’s home on Riebel Ridge Road in Ohio Township, near New Richmond, at about 9:40 a.m. Monday.

Sheriff’s officials said earlier this week deputies were planning to serve civil papers. They did not elaborate.

Court records show the family would have been evicted Monday morning. The mortgage company hired a crew to remove the family’s belongings from the property.

Deputies were there to keep the peace and make sure all went smoothly, a routine procedure in evictions and foreclosures, FOX19 NOW has learned.

But this eviction would end in tragedy.

As deputies approached, they heard multiple gunshots from inside. They tried but were unable to make contact with anyone inside, so the Sheriff’s Special Response Team went in.

They found all five family members shot, four of which were dead: 13-year-old son Ethan Cain; Theresa Cain, 46, Steven Cain, 50, and 74-year-old William Felton.

Samantha Cain, the couple’s 20-year-old daughter, survived but she was critically hurt, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she remained in critical condition at last check.

Evidence collected at the crime scene and autopsy results identified Theresa Cain as the shooter, sheriff’s officials announced Wednesday.

Sheriff’s detectives say they hope Samantha Cain recovers enough to help them determine what happened.

She “could provide vital information into this horrific incident which could assist detectives with answers as to motive, which remains under investigation,” sheriff’s officials wrote in a news release.

Ethan was a student at New Richmond School, according to Superintendent Tracey Miller.

“Ethan was loved by students and staff alike, and his loss leaves a tremendous hole in the heart of our district and our community,” he wrote in the statement, sent out Monday.

It’s been a sad, tearful week at the school district. The superintendent was at the middle school again Thursday, talking with students at dismissal.

The superintendent also has requested prayers for Samantha, a recent New Richmond High School graduate.

Her sorority sisters at Northern Kentucky University established a Go Fund Me account to help pay for her medical care.

“Samantha currently remains in critical condition in the hospital and we would like to try and raise money for any expenses that she might face when she wakes up,” wrote one of the organizers, Kalie Clark.

“Any donations and prayers that you can offer are greatly appreciated as we want to do everything that we can to be there for her during this time. Thank you.”

So far, more than $21,000 has been raised toward the $25,000 goal.

Many donations are in small amounts, from $5 and up. The top donor, who is anonymous, gave $1,000.

An Amelia coffee shop and its workers also helped out: $200 from “Annette DiTommaso and the Team at BIGGBY Amelia” and $100 from “Mills Family Biggby Coffee Stores.”

Clark thanked everyone in the latest update on the Go Fund Me page.

“We are overwhelmed and overjoyed with the amount of support being given to Samantha! While she is still in the hospital and listed under critical condition, we know that once she wakes up this will mean so incredibly much to her.

“We are still unsure of what exactly happened as Samantha has not been conscious thus far, however, we are just extremely grateful to see the community come together and support her in this way. Our goal is to raise as much money for her as possible for her to use for whatever expenses she will face once she is awake as her life will have been changed completely. Please continue to share this link for donations, please continue to pray for this sweet girl, and please continue to give what you can.”

Steven Cain was known as the lead singer of a local band, “Critical Khaos, which plays groove/thrash metal music, according to the band’s website.

