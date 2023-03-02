First Alert Weather: Heavy rain could bring flooding Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday looks quiet with sunshine to start the day, but clouds will increase in the afternoon, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day.

There is a slight chance for a severe storm south of the Ohio River with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes as the primary threats, according to FOX19 NOW’s Weather Team.

Winds will gust 40-50 mph with isolated gusts possibly up to 50-55 mph.

A severe weather outbreak is not expected for most of our viewing area but the Weather Team says 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain is expected and we can’t rule out amounts up to 3 inches.

This heavy rain also could bring flash flooding.

A Flood Watch will be in effect for the entire Tri-State late Thursday night through late Friday night.

First Alert Weather Day Friday: Get ready for a very wet day on tap, flooding possible, gusty winds, and isolated stronger storm possible especially south of Cincinnati. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Sprfz4yKI5 — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) March 2, 2023

TIMELINE FRIDAY:

2 a.m. to 5 a.m.: Rain develops, ponding on roads

6 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Heavy to moderate rain on and off all day

Slow morning and evening commutes. Driving disruptions throughout the day

Wind gusts up to 40 mph

Slight chance of an isolated severe thunderstorm, especially south of the I-71/75 split in northern Kentucky.

Some localized street flooding

Power outages possible

Tree damage possible

4 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Rain tapers, flooding concerns remain

A ***FLOOD WATCH*** has been issued for the FOX19 NOW viewing area in the shaded counties, for more information check https://t.co/MP4bUf3tdo or the radar screen First Alert Weather App. pic.twitter.com/yjaC3MPFhf — Steve Horstmeyer (@TrustSteve19) March 2, 2023

Rain will begin to taper off Friday night as drier, colder air moves in for Saturday morning.

The weekend will be dry but mornings will be chilly.

Lows will fall into the 30s.

Saturday afternoon will warm up to 49 degrees.

Sunday will feel balmy at 55.

The first full week of March will start off very warm Monday.

Highs will reach the mid-60s under partly cloudy skies.

Rain showers return Monday night and linger into Tuesday morning.

