First Alert Weather: Heavy rain could bring flooding Friday

First Alert Forecast For Thursday
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday looks quiet with sunshine to start the day, but clouds will increase in the afternoon, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day.

There is a slight chance for a severe storm south of the Ohio River with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes as the primary threats, according to FOX19 NOW’s Weather Team.

Winds will gust 40-50 mph with isolated gusts possibly up to 50-55 mph.

A severe weather outbreak is not expected for most of our viewing area but the Weather Team says 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain is expected and we can’t rule out amounts up to 3 inches.

This heavy rain also could bring flash flooding.

A Flood Watch will be in effect for the entire Tri-State late Thursday night through late Friday night.

TIMELINE FRIDAY:

  • 2 a.m. to 5 a.m.: Rain develops, ponding on roads
  • 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Heavy to moderate rain on and off all day
  • Slow morning and evening commutes. Driving disruptions throughout the day
  • Wind gusts up to 40 mph
  • Slight chance of an isolated severe thunderstorm, especially south of the I-71/75 split in northern Kentucky.
  • Some localized street flooding
  • Power outages possible
  • Tree damage possible
  • 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Rain tapers, flooding concerns remain

Rain will begin to taper off Friday night as drier, colder air moves in for Saturday morning.

The weekend will be dry but mornings will be chilly.

Lows will fall into the 30s.

Saturday afternoon will warm up to 49 degrees.

Sunday will feel balmy at 55.

The first full week of March will start off very warm Monday.

Highs will reach the mid-60s under partly cloudy skies.

Rain showers return Monday night and linger into Tuesday morning.

