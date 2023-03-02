Contests
Amber Alert: 2-year-old taken from babysitter’s North College Hill home

Brandon Rozier Jr., 2, was last seen around 5 a.m. Thursday being taken by Lucy Bullock who is driving a 2009 Black Saturn SUV with Ohio license plate JVU5960, according to the North College Hill Police Department.(North College Hill PD)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy they say was taken early Thursday by Lucy Bullock, the North College Hill Police Department says.

Brandon Rozier Jr., 2, was last seen around 5 a.m. Thursday being taken by Bullock, who is driving a 2009 Black Saturn SUV with Ohio license plate JVU5960, according to the North College Hill Police Department.

Rozier Jr. was wearing black clothes when police say he was taken.

Police say the 2-year-old was dropped off Thursday morning by his mother at a babysitter’s home on Sterling Avenue in Cincinnati.

Bullock is a friend of the babysitter, and she took Rozier Jr. along with the SUV from her friend, according to police.

The two were seen on a neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera leaving the Sterling Avenue address.

Bullock is described as 5′3″, 135 pounds, with brown and brown eyes.

Police think Rozier Jr. could be in danger.

Call North College Hill Police at 513-521-7171 or 911 if you have any information on the whereabouts of Bullock and Rozier Jr.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

