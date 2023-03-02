Motorcyclist killed in Cleves crash: coroner

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - A 23-year-old motorcyclist is dead in a crash in Cleves, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

It happened at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 10000 block of Brower Road, dispatchers confirm.

James Mause of Harrison was pronounced dead at the scene, says Justin Weber, chief investigator at the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

He was not wearing a helmet, Weber said.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, a coroner’s report shows.

FOX19 NOW requested comment from a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

We will update this story once we hear back.

