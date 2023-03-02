Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Motorcyclist killed in Cleves crash: coroner

A 23-year-old motorcyclist is dead in a crash in Cleves, according to the Hamilton County...
A 23-year-old motorcyclist is dead in a crash in Cleves, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.(WALA)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - A 23-year-old motorcyclist is dead in a crash in Cleves, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

It happened at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 10000 block of Brower Road, dispatchers confirm.

James Mause of Harrison was pronounced dead at the scene, says Justin Weber, chief investigator at the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

He was not wearing a helmet, Weber said.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, a coroner’s report shows.

FOX19 NOW requested comment from a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

We will update this story once we hear back.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy and Peggy Stephenson and Abby Williams and Libby German
Investigators looking into possible link between Stephenson murders and Delphi case
Father, son charged in Valentine's Day road-rage beating of 2 teens
Ohio father and son beat up teenage boy over harmless driving mishap, sheriff says
A suspected murder-suicide that left four people dead and critically wounded a fifth person are...
Sheriff identifies suspected shooter in murder-suicide that left 4 dead
Micaiah Lewis and Michelle Lewis
5 kids inside College Hill home during armed raid, mother says
Photo from the scene at Hilltop Plaza shows Ohio State Highway Patrol, Mt. Healthy EMS and the...
Active shooter hoax prompts lockdowns at multiple Mt. Healthy schools, police say

Latest News

Cincinnati police investigate a shooting in Northside Wednesday evening.
17-year-old seriously hurt in Northside shooting
Steven Cain and Samantha Cain (left) and Ethan Cain (right).
Sister, aunt of murder-suicide victims: ‘My heart is in a million pieces’
Family member talks about Clermont County murder-suicide victims
Family member talks about Clermont County murder-suicide victims
17-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Northside
17-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Northside