Pedestrian fatally hit by semi on I-75 in Warren County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi on Interstate 75 in Warren County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened in the southbound lanes near the Franklin Township exit just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The southbound 2019 Peterbilt tractor-trailer combination struck 50-year-old Jerry Sprinkleof Middletown, state troopers said in a news release early Thursday.

Sprinkle was on the highway within lanes of travel at the time of the crash, according to OSP.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not hurt, troopers say.

They identified him as 62-year-old Jeffrey Allen of Winchester, Ind.

An OSP dispatcher says they are not sure yet what led up to the crash. Investigators worked through the night.

No charges have been filed at this time and the crash remains under investigation, she said.

All lanes of the highway are open again.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story.

