Pedestrian at bus stop hit by car in Newport, police say
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A pedestrian waiting for the bus was hit by a car in Newport Wednesday night, according to Campbell County police at the scene.
It happened around 5 p.m. at Monmouth Street near 19th Street.
Multiple cars were involved in the crash, which took out a bus stop bench on Monmouth Street out front of a Speedway gas station.
The condition of the victim is unknown.
We will update this story as more information surfaces.
