Pedestrian at bus stop hit by car in Newport, police say

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A pedestrian waiting for the bus was hit by a car in Newport Wednesday night, according to Campbell County police at the scene.

It happened around 5 p.m. at Monmouth Street near 19th Street.

Multiple cars were involved in the crash, which took out a bus stop bench on Monmouth Street out front of a Speedway gas station.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

BREAKING: Multiple first responders on scene at a car accident on Monmouth St. in Newport. Crime Scene Unit is also here. Working to learn more details. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/wcYj3pivnW — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) March 2, 2023

