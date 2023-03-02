Contests
Pedestrian at bus stop hit by car in Newport, police say

Police at the scene of a pedestrian crash in Newport Wednesday night.
Police at the scene of a pedestrian crash in Newport Wednesday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A pedestrian waiting for the bus was hit by a car in Newport Wednesday night, according to Campbell County police at the scene.

It happened around 5 p.m. at Monmouth Street near 19th Street.

Multiple cars were involved in the crash, which took out a bus stop bench on Monmouth Street out front of a Speedway gas station.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

