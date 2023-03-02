Police: Man arrested in connection with woman’s fatal shooting in Mt. Auburn
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man accused of a fatal shooting in Mt. Auburn has been arrested, Cincinnati police say.
Officers responded around 9:49 p.m. on Feb. 15 to a report of a person shot at 100 Malvern Place in Mt. Auburn.
Police say the victim, 22-year-old Josslyn Brown, was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
Cincinnati Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene and determined that Brown had died, police said.
On March 1, Jarrel Jones, 34, was arrested in Detroit open murder warrant for Brown’s death, according to a news release from the Cincinnati Police Department.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.