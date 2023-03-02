Contests
Police: Man arrested in connection with woman’s fatal shooting in Mt. Auburn

Cincinnati police say Jarel Jones, 34, was arrested March 1 on an open murder warrant for the...
Cincinnati police say Jarel Jones, 34, was arrested March 1 on an open murder warrant for the death of Joslynn Brown.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man accused of a fatal shooting in Mt. Auburn has been arrested, Cincinnati police say.

Officers responded around 9:49 p.m. on Feb. 15 to a report of a person shot at 100 Malvern Place in Mt. Auburn.

Police say the victim, 22-year-old Josslyn Brown, was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Cincinnati Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene and determined that Brown had died, police said.

Joslynn Brown, 22, was found suffering a gunshot wound in Mt. Auburn. She was later pronounced...
Joslynn Brown, 22, was found suffering a gunshot wound in Mt. Auburn. She was later pronounced dead.(WXIX)

On March 1, Jarrel Jones, 34, was arrested in Detroit open murder warrant for Brown’s death, according to a news release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

