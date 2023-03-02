Police: Man arrested in connection with woman’s fatal shooting in Mt. Auburn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man accused of a fatal shooting in Mt. Auburn has been arrested, Cincinnati police say.

Officers responded around 9:49 p.m. on Feb. 15 to a report of a person shot at 100 Malvern Place in Mt. Auburn.

Police say the victim, 22-year-old Josslyn Brown, was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Cincinnati Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene and determined that Brown had died, police said.

Joslynn Brown, 22, was found suffering a gunshot wound in Mt. Auburn. She was later pronounced dead. (WXIX)

On March 1, Jarrel Jones, 34, was arrested in Detroit open murder warrant for Brown’s death, according to a news release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

