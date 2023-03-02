Quiet Thursday, FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Friday with impactful weather

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday looks quiet with variably cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Rain develops late Thursday night after midnight and continues into Friday, which is a First Alert Weather Day.

At times, rain will be moderate to heavy in the tri-state on Friday as it will be around for most of the day. This will disrupt both the morning, lunch and evening commute in the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Rain will begin to taper off Friday night as drier, colder air moves in for Saturday morning. Total rainfall between late Thursday night through Friday night will be between 1.5″ to 2.5″ and we can’t rule out locally higher rainfall amounts above 3″.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the majority of the FOX19 NOW viewing area, with the potential of flooding to occur given the forecast rainfall.

All modes of severe weather are on the table for Friday early afternoon, especially for areas south of the Ohio River. A Marginal Risk of severe weather (Level 1 out of 5) is in effect for most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area while southern portions of the viewing area are under a SLIGHT RISK (Level 2 out of 5).

The weekend is dry, but will feature chilly mornings in the low 30s but with warm afternoons as Saturday will be 49° and Sunday will be a balmy 55°.

The first full week of March will start off very warm with Monday in the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies. Rain showers return Monday night and linger into Tuesday morning.

Cooler-than-normal temperatures are expected in the tri-state going into the middle of the month of March with near-normal precipitation, according to the Climate Prediction Center’s two week outlook.

