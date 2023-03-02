Contests
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in the Tri-State

By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in the Tri-State.

We’re expecting 60mph winds, hail up to 1″ in diameter and dangerous lightning.

