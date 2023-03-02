Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in the Tri-State
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in the Tri-State.
We’re expecting 60mph winds, hail up to 1″ in diameter and dangerous lightning.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.