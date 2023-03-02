Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in the Tri-State.

We’re expecting 60mph winds, hail up to 1″ in diameter and dangerous lightning.

A ***SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING*** has been issued for the FOX19 NOW viewing area. For more information go to https://t.co/MP4bUf3tdo or the radar screen of the First Alert Weather App. pic.twitter.com/EBIJkI7Izl — Steve Horstmeyer (@TrustSteve19) March 2, 2023

